Gastonia Family bound and beaten in their own home

- A bruised eye and a splitting headache are the two things Alvaro Henriquez says the thugs that robbed him and his family left behind.

“I’m never going to forget it, I’m still spitting blood," Alvaro Henriquez said.

The family tells FOX 46 Charlotte, they were having dinner when they heard a knock on the door but before they could do anything, they heard a loud bang

“They kicked the door open and held us up a gun point. It stunned us!” Alvaro Henriquez said.

The robbers yelled at them to get on the ground and shut up. They bound their hands and feet with duct tape and reportedly telling them they hated Mexicans but the Henriquez family is from El Salvador.

“We were tied up and i said something to the robbers. They didn't like what i said and they hit me, and then they hit everyone else,” Alvaro Henriquez said.

Yesenia Henriquez says she's physically sore from being bound for hours.

“What will happen after they tie me up? Are they going to kill me? Rape me? What's going to happen with the kids? Are they going to take them? Or are they going to kill all of us? Your head fills with so many things and it fills you with panic and terror and it's really hard, to be honest, very hard" Yesenia Henriquez said.

According to Gastonia Police, their attackers were wearing masks and gloves making it hard for the family to see who they were. Yesenia Henriquez believes they were after merchandise from her clothing business she was just about to open

“I believe the people that came to our home; they knew what was inside my home. Stole two computers," Yesenia Henriquez said.

They also took over $6,000, perfumes, clothing and Yesenia's new car. The suspects ditched the car about a mile away from their house on Bush Street but not before they set the inside on fire.

The family telling me - they feel lucky to be alive

“You realize that material things aren't important. One's life is what matters,” Yesenia Henriquez said.

Gastonia police have yet to make any arrests on this case but are currently investigating leads.