1 dead, 4 injured in crash in southeast Charlotte

One person is dead and four others injured following a serious wreck Thursday evening in southeast Charlotte.

It happened along Monroe Road just north of the intersection with Sardis Road North.

The area is currently closed in both directions.

CMPD is asking motorists to seek an alternate route.

The four people involved in the crash were taken to Novant Health-Matthews for non-life threatening injuries.