6-year-old, mother attacked following pee-wee football game
Fists fly at a pee-wee football game where a 6-year-old was attacked. His mother said she was assaulted too just minutes later. FOX 46 Charlotte spoke with the woman and her son as he went back to football practice for the first time Thursday evening.
There's no shortage of energy in football and there's plenty of contact, but for 6-year-old Cameron Brooks it's the contact after one of his games that now has police investigating after he and his mother were reportedly assaulted.
"Two boys had jumped on my son and were seen kicking him and stomping him in his head and in his face for no reason," Stephanie Brooke said.
Brooks said her son just finished a football game at Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School on Saturday. They stuck around to watch other games.
"I had given my son some money to go to the concession stand," she explained.
That's when Brooks said her son was beat up by two players from a different team. She said the response from a mother of one of these kids was not sincere.
"He's a boy, he needs to toughen up, I need to teach him how to fight," Brooks said.
That's when the two mothers argued a bit.
"She pushed me," Brooks said.
Brooks admits to pushing back - there was a scuffle and she said out of nowhere...
"Somebody threw me on the ground. It clearly wasn't the lady because I was thrown on the ground from behind and then when my team came the fight was broken up," she said.
Four different suspects are listed in a police report as assaulting the mother. She says a video of the assault was posted to social media and later deleted. Her son's coach said this is not the example to set for kids.
"A lot of these parents out here volunteer, so we take the time out ourselves to be dedicated, to teach these kids what's right at home, at school, and at practice."
"I mean, bullying is bullying. Even though he's a boy, it's not kids being kids, boys being boys."
A contact sport is one thing - but fighting and violence - is a game parents are trying to keep their kids away from.