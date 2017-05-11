6-year-old, mother attacked following pee-wee football game Local News 6-year-old, mother attacked following pee-wee football game Fists fly at a pee-wee football game where a 6-year-old was attacked. His mother said she was assaulted too just minutes later. FOX 46 Charlotte spoke with the woman and her son as he went back to football practice for the first time Thursday evening.

- Fists fly at a pee-wee football game where a 6-year-old was attacked. His mother said she was assaulted too just minutes later. FOX 46 Charlotte spoke with the woman and her son as he went back to football practice for the first time Thursday evening.

There's no shortage of energy in football and there's plenty of contact, but for 6-year-old Cameron Brooks it's the contact after one of his games that now has police investigating after he and his mother were reportedly assaulted.

"Two boys had jumped on my son and were seen kicking him and stomping him in his head and in his face for no reason," Stephanie Brooke said.

Brooks said her son just finished a football game at Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School on Saturday. They stuck around to watch other games.

"I had given my son some money to go to the concession stand," she explained.

That's when Brooks said her son was beat up by two players from a different team. She said the response from a mother of one of these kids was not sincere.