Couple robbed at gunpoint in NODA neighborhood Local News Couple robbed at gunpoint in NODA neighborhood NODA neighbors are on high alert Thursday after a woman and her boyfriend were robbed at gunpoint.

The robbery happened along North Davidson Street around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 10. Neighbors tell FOX 46 Charlotte they are troubled the suspect targeted a couple walking together.

The NODA neighborhood is known for its growing popularity and art scene, but a 21-year-old woman and her boyfriend got more than they bargained for while walking home along North Davidson Street Wednesday night.

The woman told police a man followed them for several blocks before pulling out a gun and demanding their belongings. He got away with a purse, wallet and cell phone.

"Well I am upset about it. I walk day and night," a NODA resident said.

Even more upsetting for neighbors - the woman wasn't walking alone.

"I have never worried about it when I am walking with my husband in the neighborhood so that is also kind of concerning. I am going to go home and tell him about it," another NODA resident said.

"You rarely hear about stuff like that going on. It surprised me that would happen even with someone with them," another said to FOX 46.

Faye Willoughby has lived in NODA for 40 years. Despite the growth, she said crime is actually down.

"I am just happy things have grown up. It is quite, quite different," she explained.

A check of CMPD's crime maps shows within the last week the only major crimes were Wednesday's armed robbery and two commercial burglaries within the North Davidson section of NODA.

"I think maybe this is an incident that doesn't happen all the time," another said.

No word from CMPD if they will be increasing patrols in the area. But after FOX 46's crew spent the day along North Davidson, there was a visible police presence.