Eerie 'Land of Oz' theme park in North Carolina finally opening up for tours

In 1970, people from around the country flocked to Beech Mountain, North Carolina to check out the new “Land of Oz” theme park. Its popularity was short-lived — the attraction shut down in 1980 after its owner passed away and a fire took down the site's Emerald City.

It hasn't been left completely abandoned, though. In 1991, the park was opened for one day to curious visitors. And as we've previously reported, locals have taken it upon themselves to keep the amusement park in relative working order to open for the annual “Autumn in Oz” event.

But this year, as they did last year, they're opening it up on Fridays in June for visitors to come and enjoy an entirely different kind of Oz.

The tours on June 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30 will last for 45–60 minutes, and will introduce visitors to Dorothy as she guides you around her country home on the Yellow Brick Road.

