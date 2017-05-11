Serial robber arrested in Charotte

- The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has arrested a man in connection to four reported robberies in the area.

Detectives identified Darnell Simms, 30, as a suspect in these four cases. He was taken into custody on Thursday, May 11 and taken to police HQ where he was interviewed.

Upon completion, Simms was charged with three counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, four counts of conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, and attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon.

The charges are in connection with robberies that occurred at the CVS at 10515 Mallard Creek Road, the Busters business, located at 8125 Old Concord Road, the CVS, located at 2035 N. Sharon Amity Road and the Friendly Pharmacy, located at 517 Little Rock Road.

This investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information concerning this case or the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.