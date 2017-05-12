Man killed trying to cross Highway 74 in Gaston County

- A man was killed after being hit by a car early Friday morning in Gaston County.

According to Highway Patrol, two men were walking in the roadway about 4:45 a.m. trying to cross Highway 74 from Bunker Hill Road. As they were attempting to cross, one of the men was when one of the men was hit by a delivery truck that had been heading eastbound on Highway 74.

The driver of the truck immediately stopped and called 911.

Authorities said the men were wearing dark clothes.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the case.

No charges have been filed at this time.