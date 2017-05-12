Student, driver taken to hospital after van, school bus collide Local News Student, driver taken to hospital after van, school bus collide Two people were taken to the hospital after a school bus and van crashed Friday morning outside Southend, officials said.

The accident happened about 7:40 a.m. at the intersection of S. Mint Street and W. Bland Street, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police. The driver of the van was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, the bus was headed to John Motley Morehead Stern Academy with five students on board at the time of the crash. They said one student was taken to the hospital as a precaution.