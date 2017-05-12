Three juveniles arrested in Charlotte home burglary spree

- Three juveniles have been charged for their involvement of multiple home break-ins within the City of Charlotte, police said.

The burglaries occurred as follows:

On April 26, 2017, at approximately 4:27 p.m., officers responded to the 7700 block of Blythwood Lane in reference to a residential break-in.

On May 2, 2017, at approximately 5:54 p.m., officers responded to the 5100 block of Rosemede Drive for a breaking and entering of a residence.

On May 4, 2017, at approximately 3:27 p.m. officers responded to the 7100 block of Falconwood Court in reference to a residential break-in.

On May 4, 2017, at approximately 6:51 p.m., officers responded to the 5300 block of Bellflower Lane in reference to a residential break-in.

On May 9, 2017, at approximately 2:11 p.m., officers responded to the 5300 block of Bellflower Lane in reference to a residential break-in.

On May 11, 2017, at approximately 6:49 p.m., officers responded to the 7400 block of Pirates Cove Court in reference to a residential break-in.

On Friday morning, May 12, CMPD officers were canvassing the neighborhood following up on the numerous break-ins when they received information from the community identifying three juvenile that could be involved that lived in the neighborhood.

A detective made contact with the three juvenile suspects and their parents regarding the crimes. The three juveniles were then taken into custody. They then showed police officers where they had hidden property from the break-ins in a nearby wooded area.

All three juveniles have been charged with six counts of residential breaking and entering, six counts of larceny after breaking and entering. and six counts of conspiracy.

The three juveniles have been released to the custody of their parents.

Property recovered in the woods has been returned to the victims.