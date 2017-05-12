"Carry the Load": Insuring people don't forget the true meaning of Memorial Day

- Walking from The United States Military Academy in West Point, N.Y. to Dallas T.X., "Carry the Load" is making sure you don't forget the true meaning of Memorial Day.

"I am carrying the fallen soldiers of Vietnam, as well as two fallen police officers from Georgia. Who are you carrying?” Carry The Load Leg Captain Ginger Orton said.

Step by step, mile by mile, Carry the Load's East Coast team wouldn't have it any other way tackling the challenge head on.

“This is literally the least I could do to say thank you to the people that have gone above and beyond for me. There are people constantly fighting for this country, both domestic and abroad and just for someone to say thank you, for them to come by and check the bus, just to know there's people walking just to say that we care," Carry The Load Leg Captain Hunter Gainous said.

"Carry the Load" is a non-profit organization started by former Navy Seal Clint Bruce. He couldn't help but notice that people around him had different views of what Memorial Day means.

"I will say I am guilty of just going to family cookouts and spending days on the lake," Gainous said.

So Bruce decided he was going to do something about it. Strapping on a backpack, he marched on, carrying the load for his fallen friends.

"For me personally to carry the load means to let those who gave the ultimate sacrifice, to let their families know that they didn't die in vain. That we are carrying their load across the country this summer, we are carrying their grief, carrying their respect, honor,” Orton said.

Each team member, choosing to carry weights or a photo of the person they're honoring. No matter who they carry, the goal in the end is always to keep that person's legacy alive.

"Even if on Memorial Day you stop by a memorial, shake the hand of a veteran, anything helps. Anything lets them know that what they did was worthwhile," Gainous said.

If you want to join the walk you can check their website at www.CarryTheLoad.org