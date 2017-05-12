Canadian couple camps out for races at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Canadian couple Bernie and Charlene Lapensee are already camped outside of the Charlotte Motor Speedway.
The pair wants to be the first inside for the Monster Energy All-Star Race on May 20 and the Coca-Cola 600 on May 28.
The husband and wife arrived in their camper on May 2 and plan to drive it back to Ontario, Canada after the races.
“It’s pretty quiet right now but give it a couple of days, people will start showing up,” Charlene said.
They’ve been coming to these races at the speedway since 2013.
“I like the sounds, I like the smells, I love being infield and just all that sound, the sights, the people,” she said.
Bernie is retired and Charlene runs a private cleaning company. The couple’s camper has a NASCAR theme they’ve airbrushed on.