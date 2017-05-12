Canadian couple camps out for races at Charlotte Motor Speedway

By: Amber Roberts

Posted:May 12 2017 05:51PM EDT

Updated:May 12 2017 07:03PM EDT

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46) -

Canadian couple Bernie and Charlene Lapensee are already camped outside of the Charlotte Motor Speedway.

The pair wants to be the first inside for the Monster Energy All-Star Race on May 20 and the Coca-Cola 600 on May 28.

The husband and wife arrived in their camper on May 2 and plan to drive it back to Ontario, Canada after the races.

“It’s pretty quiet right now but give it a couple of days, people will start showing up,” Charlene said.

They’ve been coming to these races at the speedway since 2013.

“I like the sounds, I like the smells, I love being infield and just all that sound, the sights, the people,” she said.

Bernie is retired and Charlene runs a private cleaning company.  The couple’s camper has a NASCAR theme they’ve airbrushed on. 

