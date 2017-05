1 arrested, 3 still on the run in car break-in spree Local News 1 arrested ,3 still on the run in car break-in spree One person is behind bars while three others are still on the loose after police say they went on a spree breaking into unlocked cars.

Roughly 15 cars in Rock Hill have been broken into. York County deputies arrested 20-year-old Dale Brock. They say three more suspects are on the run...21-year-old Jacquelyn Page, 17-year-old Courtney Page, and 18-year-old Austin Alexander.

If anyone knows where they are, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers.