'Mama's Bail Out Day' campaign aims to help jailed mothers

It's a moment Yavonka Byrd says she'll never forget.

"I remember her saying pack your stuff and she was like you're going home. You're being bailed out," Byrd said.

The 38-year-old mother found out she was being bailed out of the Mecklenburg County Jail on Friday. Her $10,000 bond paid through a first-year program called "Momma's Day Bailout".

"Shocked. I mean I'm in a suite. I have a roof over my head, food. I've got everything I need plus my life. I won't complain. God is good," she said.

Byrd is one of the seven women the organization Southern's New Ground worked to release before Mother's Day.

Byrd tells FOX 46 Charlotte her struggles with drug addiction and a parole violation are what landed her back in jail. To make her trouble even more taxing - she said she's also 12 weeks pregnant expecting her third child.

"I struggle with cocaine addiction and it's definitely took me down some hurdles. I'm better than that I can overcome anything, you just have to have a made up mind. You just have to change people, places and things. if i don't change, nothing changes," she said.

With the help of one of the organizers, Byrd is grateful not only to spend Mother's Day surrounded by family and friends - she's also grateful to be getting a second chance.

"Thank them. Thank you a lot because not too many people get this opportunity and I'm blessed and i just hope one day I can give back what was freely given to me," Byrd said.