Two shot outside East Charlotte hookuh lounge Local News Two shot outside East Charlotte hookuh lounge Just before 3:45 a.m. Saturday morning police responded outside the parking lot of Babylon Hookah Lounge to reports of an assault with a deadly weapon.

The male and female that were shot telling CMPD they were wounded walking to their car after leaving the hookah lounge.

A manager of the lounge who did not want to appear on camera tells FOX 46 they had a normal night.

"It was pretty chill. We didn't have any incidents at all. I heard about this later on in the night that there was an altercation outside, but i have no information on what happened," he said.

He added they take safety at the lounge pretty serious. They don't allow guns inside and have security at the door so he questions if the person responsible was even was inside the lounge at any point last night.

"Nothing pops off in here and if it does we take care of it right away. I'm not even sure if the guy from the incident last night was in here," he said.

Both victims were sent to CMC with non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone who has any information is asked to call CMPD of Crimestoppers.