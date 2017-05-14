More than a dozen dead chickens discovered behind Rowan County home

- A disturbing discovery was made in Rowan County on Saturday when more than a dozen dead chickens were found behind a home. Authorities believe the remote property was used for cockfighting.

The Rowan County Sheriff's Office says they received several anonymous calls tipping them off that the backyard of a home was being used for chicken fighting. Neighbors say they were unaware the crime was taking place nearby.

When deputies arrived around 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon, 15 to 20 men went running into nearby woods. In the backyard, they found several chickens tied to the back of vehicles, more than 15 dead chickens near an apparent cockfighting ring, blood and feather scattered across the yard and a fenced off area where live chickens were being kept,.

Deputies arrested four me and charged them with felony cock fighting. One of the men owned the property where the cockfighting ring was found,

Nearby neighbors didn't want to appear on camera, but told FOX 46 Charlotte they had no idea chickens were fighting in the backyard. The property is along Geneva Road, a dirt road that residents say is only used by those who live there.

30 live chickens were taken from the property and are now in the care of Rowan County Animal Control.



The four men who were arrested are expected to appear in court for the first time Monday morning in Rowan County.