Rescue cats arrive from Guantanamo Bay given second life

25 cats in all landing at the Lancaster Regional Airport, all the way from Guantanamo Bay, in a project called Git-Meow through the Pilot for Paws non profit animal rescue group.

"We called them our shop cats. We sponsored them down there and we just couldn't see leaving them down there, so thank all these volunteers helping get them to their new home," said Glynn Meade.

Glynn Meade and his wife spent nearly three decades in Gitmo for work around these cats.

With the over population of cats in that area, it was a no brainer for them to get the furbabies to the states when the opportunity arose.

"There's an abundance of abandon cats and feral cats and these are all spade in neutered, all their shots are up to date. We've taken very good care of these cats," said Meade.

Now safely on the ground, it was a different story for pilot who had to deal with the cats in the air for nearly eight hours

They were pretty loud when we were taken off and pretty loud when we were landing," he said.

Despite the dozens of cats, Glynn has already picked out a favorite and is excited to provide these cats with a second chance at life.