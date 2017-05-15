Teen tasered after assaulting girlfriend, officers in school parking lot, police say

- A local high school student is facing charges after police say he assaulted his 16-year-old girlfriend in the school parking lot and assaulted two officers who intervened.

The incident happened at Grainger High School Monday in the Sugar Creek parking lot entrance, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police. They say a 17-year-old male student was assaulting another student, who was his 16-year-old girlfriend.

Officers had to use two stun guns in order to restrain the suspect, police said.

"I am shocked. I would think they would be monitored or something. I don't know how they started up or ended up in that situation," Crystal Davis said, a parent.

The student, identified as 17-year-old Jamari White, was taken to Carolinas Medical Center as a precaution. He has since been released and taken to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office.

White has been charged with two counts of a assault on a government official, one count of simple assault and one count of resisting a public officer

Parents picking up their kids Monday afternoon said they weren't notified of the incident.

"Normally they do, they send a message if something happens on school grounds but I have been at work all day and I have not gotten any emails or was alerted about it," Davis said.

FOX 46 Charlotte reached out to CMS Monday and they said they are not allowed to comment on student discipline as part of a federal policy.