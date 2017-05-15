NC man arrested after being found in possession of stolen firearm

- An Albemarle man is facing multiple charges for leading police officers on a high-speed chase Sunday after throwing a stolen firearm out of his window before a license check.

The incident happened at 3:11 p.m. Sunday, May 14 at the intersection of N. First Street and Old Charlotte Road.

Albemarle police said they were conducting a license check in the area and a blue/gray four-door passenger car attempted to avoid the check and pulled into a parking lot near the intersection.

Police officers observed the man, identified as Cornelius Crowder, throw a black handgun out of the passenger side window and the firearm landed on the ground.

As officers approached the vehicle they told Crowder to stop; however, he accelerated out of the parking lot. A police chase began but was shortly canceled by the police officer due to the dangerous conditions Crowder was placing the public in.

The black handgun that was thrown from the vehicle came back as a stolen handgun out of Richfield, North Carolina.

Through further investigation, officers found out where Crowder lived in Albemarle. Warrants were issued for Crowder for felony possession of stolen firearm, felony possession for firearm by a felony and felony fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle. He was served those warrants and taken to the Stanly County Jail and placed on a $7,500 secured bond.

His next court appearance is at 9 a.m. on May 22.