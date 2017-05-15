Hundreds celebrate longtime Hickory mayor's life Local News Hundreds celebrate longtime Hickory mayor's life A life celebrated with tears, laughter and of course Rudy Wright's favorite drink, McDonald's sweet tea.

- A life celebrated with tears, laughter and of course Rudy Wright's favorite drink, McDonald's sweet tea.

All taking place on Union Square in Hickory to honor a mayor that has impacted their lives for the last sixteen years.

"If you had a bad day and you shook his hand and he smiled your day would be better," said one attendee.

"He was the people's mayor. He was very friendly to everyone in the community," said Jo Morrison.

The ceremony hit home for some in the crowd with the family citing mental health issues around his death last Thursday,

"I think that's great that they are willing to share that because I suffer from depression and a lot of my friends do too," said Morrison

Despite the bittersweet tribute, a message from Rudy's sister anticipating better days ahead.

"We look forward to the whole Wright family being together in heaven, and Rudy just because you're the first one there don't mean you're the favorite," said Becky Stevenson.