WANTED: Suspect rams car into jewelry store in Iredell County Local News WANTED: Suspect rams car into jewelry store in Iredell County A crook is caught on camera driving his car through the front window of a Statesville jewelry store.

- A crook is caught on camera driving his car through the front window of a Statesville jewelry store.

The break-in happened at the Michaels Gold Mine Store early Saturday morning. The suspect drove the car into the store before grabbing about $20,000 worth of jewelry.

Police are looking for an early 2000s model Buick Lecerne. You're asked to call Iredell County Crime Stoppers if you have any information.