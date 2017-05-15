City remembers fallen police officers through '140 Challenge' Local News City remembers fallen police officers through '140 Challenge' CMPD is honoring the lives of the 140 officers who died in the line of duty last year. The '140 Challenge' sent officers and members of the community on a grueling physical challenge through uptown Charlotte.

- CMPD is honoring the lives of the 140 officers who died in the line of duty last year. The '140 Challenge' sent officers and members of the community on a grueling physical challenge through uptown Charlotte.

For 63 days Officer Christopher Frunzi has been doing a mile run and 140 reps, representing the 63 officers kiled by gunfire and 140 total officers killed in the line of duty.

"It's really important because it doesn't only affect the police department, the officer's family, his close friends, it affects the entire community. That's one less officer to respond to help save lives, to help prevent that next crime so, it's really important to remember those officers, their sacrifice,' Officer Frunzi explained.

Deputy Chief Jeff Estes was on one of the 33 teams to complete the challenge

"14 different stations, you had to do 140 reps at each station, 140 tire flips and burpees. A great team building day, and also a way that we can remember our fallen officers around the country," he said.

Officers Frunzi wants events like these to build bridges between the police and the community.

"So far this challenge has actually brought a lot of police officers and community members together so it's building more and more bridges in the community with police," he explained.

He said it doesn't take an event like this to make it happen - just walk up to an officer and introduce yourself. While CMPD works to build bridges they want to ensure fallen officers memories are carried on.

"They lost their lives wearing the badge which represents the community. They gave themselves for the betterment of the whole. To us, it's important that we remember those folks or else their memory is in vain. So, as long as I'm here and the folks the come along behind me do so, then we believe we carry their name on properly."