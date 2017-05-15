"Magical" shopping cart brings good fortune to NC softball team Local News "Magical' shopping cart brings good fortune to NC softball team Baseball and softball teams are known for their superstitions - but this might be the strangest good luck charm you've ever heard of.

Do you believe in magic?

"Right before I hit my home run, I was like I need some Sugar magic and then I hit a home run."

The Sun Valley High School Softball team does.

"They literally thought we were insane."

It's not a lucky bat and it's not a lucky glove.

"For us, it's something to do with an old shopping cart that ended up on our ball field."

It's a shopping cart - named Sugar.

"They said they were bringing Sugar and I didn't know what it was."

For starters, sugar is not an "IT".

"To us it's magical, like she is more than just a shopping cart, it's a she. Like, she brings us good luck."

Courtney Dean and Courtney Layton are the only seniors on the team - and the only players still around from Sun Valley's 2014 3A State Title Run.

"Ever since the shopping cart has been sitting under a tree behind our dugout we have not lost."

2014 is the year Sugar was randomly found near the field - and the team went undefeated with her. At first, the Sun Valley High School Softball team simply used Sugar to carry their bats and balls, but looking back after she helped roll them to a 2014 State Title, they decided to bring her back one more time.

Sugar is now out of retirement.

"She seems to think it's magic, there's actual magic. I think it's more like a confidence thing. It's like we can't lose with her there."

The No. 13 seed Sun Valley upset No. 3 seed Enka High on the road this past Saturday. The last time Enka lost at home was three years ago to Sun Valley - Sugar's first season.

"I thought it was really cool, because they haven't lost with Sugar."

FOX 46 Charlotte asked, if Sugar could talk, what would she say?

"That we're going to win the State Championship. That's what I think."

Time will tell as Sun Valley and Sugar try to roll through the playoffs.