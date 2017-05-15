Senator Ted Cruz makes stop in Rock Hill Local News Senator Ted Cruz makes stop in Rock Hill Texas Senator and Former Presidential Candidate Ted Cruz made a stop in Rock Hill Monday, throwing his support behind Ralph Norman.



Norman faces Tommy Pope in a runoff election Tuesday for the 5th Congressional District Seat.

"We have to stand up and actually deliver on everything we promised," said Texas Senator Ted Cruz.

Cruz addressed the crowd in Rock Hill, speaking enthusiastically about Trump's presidency so far.

"We are 100 days in," said Cruz. "And if you look at the substance, I think it's been quite strong. The cabinet is excellent -- it's one of the strongest and most conservative we've seen. Executive and regulatory actions have been very, very strong."

Something local democrats were quick to disagree with.

"He might use strong, I would use disastrous," said York Co. Democratic Group Leader James Thompson. "Donald Trump is vindictive and he's proven himself to be inept and incompetent and it's a dangerous time for this country."

During his visit, Cruz outlined what he feels are the top priorities for Republicans right now, including the Supreme Court.

"Neil Gorsuch was a home run and the single biggest victory of the first 100 days," said Cruz. "All of that is very promising, but at the same time, the real test is can we deliver on the core promises we've made?"

Some voters are still on the fence about Tuesday's election.

"Both candidates are good enough to where I'm not real worried about the outcome ," said SC Resident James Taylor. "I just want to make the best choice."