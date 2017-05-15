Man faces dozens of sex crime charges dating back to the 1970s Local News Man faces dozens of sex crime charges dating back to the 1970s A Monroe man is facing an additional 30 charges alleging felony sex crimes involving victims dating back to the mid 1970s.

Sidney Gary Helms, 68, was taken into custody on April 24, 2017, on more than 20 felony charges involving two separate victims. Deputies with the Union County Sheriff's Office said Helms has remained in the Union County Jail since that date.

The original charges involved recent inappropriate contact with a pre-teen as well as conduct with a victim that occurred in the 1980s, deputies said.

The new charges stem from the ongoing investigation which has remained active. As a result, detectives and agents with the State Bureau of Investigation uncovered evidence of sex crimes between Helms and two additional victims that began in the mid 1970s and continued into the 1980s - making the total of victims now four.

Helms is now charged with first-degree rape, multiple charges of second-degree rape, crimes against nature, indecent liberties with a child and second-degree sex offense.