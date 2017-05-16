Man struck, killed by tractor trailer on I-77

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46) - A man is dead after being hit by a tractor trailer on Interstate 77 northbound Tuesday morning.
The accident happened about 5 a.m. between Exit 6, Woodlawn Road and Exit 7, Clanton Road, according North Carolina State Highway Patrol.
Officials said the man was pulled over on the right shoulder about a half mile from the Clanton Road exit and got out of his car just as a tractor trailer was passing by.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His identifity has not yet been released.
State Highway Patrol is handling the investigation.