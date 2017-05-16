Search resumes for missing boater in Huntersville

- Huntersville Fire Dive Team has arrived to Blythe Landing to assist in the search for the missing boater after two boats crashed Monday night on Laken Norman.

Just after 11 p.m. two boats collided on Lake Norman just off Weatherly Lane in Huntersville, according to Huntersville Fire. Each boat held two occupants, three of the four occupants were located by responders and taken to shore to be transported by MEDIC to CMC-Main. One occupant remains missing. Searches of the lake were conducted to include multiple boats and the use of the CMPD Police Helicopter and Sonar equipment.

Charlotte Fire Department's Dive Team responded to the scene to assist along with Denver Fire Department, Cornelius-Lemley Fire Rescue, Cornelius Police Department and the Huntersville Police Department.

The search resumed Tuesday morning.