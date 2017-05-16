Catawba Co. high school teacher accused of raping student

- A Catawba County high school teacher has been arrested on student sex assault allegations, according to the Catawba County Sheriff's Office.

Jeb Bass, a social studies teacher and coach at Fred T. Foard High School, has been charged one count of statutory rape and one count of sexual offense with a student. Bass was arrested on Monday night and given a $36,000 bond.

Bass has been with Fred T. Foard High school since 2014, according to the school's website. He is also listed as an assistant JV boy's basketball coach and assistant football coach.

Officials are now working with Catawaba County Schools regarding the allegations.

According to school officials, Bass was suspended with pay following the outcome of the investigation. Superintendent Dr. Matthew Stover said in a statement that he will be notifying Bass, as required by N.C. state law, that he intends to recommend to the Catawba County Board of Education that he be dismissed and suspended without pay.

"Catawba County Board of Education’s policies prohibit any form of sexual misconduct and interaction between students and employees," school officials said in a statement to FOX 46 Charlotte. "The Board would like to remind all students to be ever vigilant in immediately reporting any form of sexual misconduct or sexual harassment to their parents and administrators."

Bass appeared in court Tuesday morning where a judge raised his bond to $75,000.