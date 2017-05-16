Man fatally shot in Washington Heights

- Police are searching for answers after a man was shot dead early Tuesday morning in Charlotte's Washington Heights neighborhood.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police were called about 2:10 a.m. to the 2900 block of Botany Street to reports of a man who had been shot. The victim, 30-year-old Keith Lawrence Ross, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives were canvassing the neighborhood to determine whether there are any witnesses to the crime.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS.