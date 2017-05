- The inner loop Interstate 485 ramp to Wilkinson Boulevard is closed due to a fatal collision, officials said.

A truck struck the back of a dump truck that had been sitting on the side of the exit ramp with a flat tire, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Troopers on scene confirmed to FOX 46 Charlotte that one person was killed. The person's identity has not yet been released.

