39 targeted in "Operation Zero Tolerance" drug round-up

(Left) Jesse Meffert, 24, charged with felony possession of heroin and (Right) Donna Poole, 59, charged with two counts of felony possession of intent to sell and deliver cocaine and two counts of felony sell and deliver cocaine
 
(Left) Jesse Meffert, 24, charged with felony possession of heroin and (Right) Donna Poole, 59, charged with two counts of felony possession of intent to sell and deliver cocaine and two counts of felony sell and deliver cocaine

Robert Last Terry Jr. of Statesville, North CarolinaNew Charges: Felony Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Schedule VI Controlled Substance(Marijuana). Felony Maintain a Vehicle or Dwelling used to Sell Controlled Substance.
 
Robert Last Terry Jr. of Statesville, North Carolina

New Charges: Felony Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Schedule VI Controlled Substance(Marijuana). Felony Maintain a Vehicle or Dwelling used to Sell Controlled Substance.

Petrina Lynn McDaniles, 39, Cleveland, North Carolina  New Charges: Felony Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance (Cocaine).
 
Petrina Lynn McDaniles, 39, Cleveland, North Carolina 

 

New Charges: Felony Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance (Cocaine).

Denise Paularena, 24, of Statesville. New Charges: Possession of Up to ½ Ounce of Marijuana.
 
Denise Paularena, 24, of Statesville. New Charges: Possession of Up to ½ Ounce of Marijuana.

Savana May Pina, 33, of Statesville, NC. New Charges: Felony Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Cocaine. Felony Sell and Deliver Cocaine. Felony Maintain a Vehicle or Dwelling to Sell Controlled Substances.
 
Savana May Pina, 33, of Statesville, NC. New Charges: Felony Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver CocaineFelony Sell and Deliver Cocaine. Felony Maintain a Vehicle or Dwelling to Sell Controlled Substances.

Jarquil Stewart, 34, of Cleveland, NC. New Charges: Felony Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance (Cocaine). Possession of Up to ½ Ounce of Marijuana.
 
Jarquil Stewart, 34, of Cleveland, NC. New Charges: Felony Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance (Cocaine). Possession of Up to ½ Ounce of Marijuana.

Christopher Stigall, 29, of Statesville, North Carolina. New Charges: Felony Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine). Possession of Schedule III Controlled Substance (Subutex). Possession of Up to ½ Ounce of Marijuana.
 
Christopher Stigall, 29, of Statesville, North Carolina. New Charges: Felony Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine). Possession of Schedule III Controlled Substance (Subutex). Possession of Up to ½ Ounce of Marijuana.

Anthony Jiovanni Nunez 24 Years Old, of Statesville, North Carolina. New Charges: Possession of Up to ½ Ounce of Marijuana.  
 
Anthony Jiovanni Nunez 24 Years Old, of Statesville, North Carolina. New Charges: Possession of Up to ½ Ounce of Marijuana.

 

 

Mary Nicole Hinson 38, Statesville, North Carolina. New Charges: Felony Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance (Cocaine). Possession of Schedule III Controlled Substance (Subutex). Possession of Schedule IV Controlled Substance (Xanax).
 
Mary Nicole Hinson 38, Statesville, North Carolina. New Charges: Felony Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance (Cocaine). Possession of Schedule III Controlled Substance (Subutex). Possession of Schedule IV Controlled Substance (Xanax).

Jordan Leigh Elliott 27, Mooresville, North CarolinaNew Charges: Felony Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance (Cocaine).                           Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
 
Jordan Leigh Elliott 27, Mooresville, North Carolina

New Charges: Felony Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance (Cocaine).

 

                          Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Matthew Lee Bullin 33, Stony Point, North CarolinaNew Charges: Felony Possession of Schedule I Controlled Substance (MDMA).                          Possession of Marijuana.                           Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
 
Matthew Lee Bullin 33, Stony Point, North Carolina

New Charges: Felony Possession of Schedule I Controlled Substance (MDMA).

                          Possession of Marijuana.

 

                          Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Jessica Lynn Reid 46, Statesville, North Carolina. New Charges: Felony Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Clonazepam. Felony Maintain a Vehicle or Dwelling to Sell Controlled Substance. Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
 
Jessica Lynn Reid 46, Statesville, North Carolina. New Charges: Felony Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Clonazepam. Felony Maintain a Vehicle or Dwelling to Sell Controlled Substance. Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Derrick Shamar Ramseur 34 Years Old Statesville, North Carolina New Charges: 2 Counts of Felony Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Schedule II Controlled                                Substance (Cocaine).         
 
Derrick Shamar Ramseur 34 Years Old Statesville, North Carolina

 New Charges: 2 Counts of Felony Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Schedule II Controlled     

 

                          Substance (Cocaine).         

Donovan Lee Everhart 26 Years Old   Statesville, North CarolinaNew Charges: Possession of Up to ½ Ounce of Marijuana                          Maintain a Vehicle or Dwelling for the Sale of Controlled Substance. 
 
Donovan Lee Everhart 26 Years Old   

Statesville, North Carolina

New Charges: Possession of Up to ½ Ounce of Marijuana

                          Maintain a Vehicle or Dwelling for the Sale of Controlled Substance.

 

Kiley Anderson 3 Felony Counts of Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Alprazolam. 4 Counts of Felony Sell and Deliver Alprazolam. Felony Conspiracy to Sell and Deliver Oxycodone. 
 
Kiley Anderson 3 Felony Counts of Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Alprazolam. 4 Counts of Felony Sell and Deliver Alprazolam. Felony Conspiracy to Sell and Deliver Oxycodone. 

Preston Edgerton Witherspoon 20, Mooresville, North CarolinaNew Charges: Felony Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance (Fentanyl). Felony Sell and Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance (Fentanyl).
 
Preston Edgerton Witherspoon 20, Mooresville, North Carolina

New Charges: Felony Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance (Fentanyl). Felony Sell and Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance (Fentanyl).

Alexis Wilson 18. New Charges: 2 Felony Counts of Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Marijuana. 2 Felony Counts of Sell and Deliver Marijuana. Felony Maintain a Vehicle or Dwelling for the Sale of Controlled Substances.
 
Alexis Wilson 18. New Charges: 2 Felony Counts of Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Marijuana. 2 Felony Counts of Sell and Deliver Marijuana. Felony Maintain a Vehicle or Dwelling for the Sale of Controlled Substances.

Austin Wiggins 21. New Charges: 2 Counts of Felony Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Schedule II Controlled                       Substance (Cocaine). 2 Counts of Felony Sell and Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance (Cocaine).
 
Austin Wiggins 21. New Charges: 2 Counts of Felony Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Schedule II Controlled                       Substance (Cocaine). 2 Counts of Felony Sell and Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance (Cocaine).

Scott Anthony Ward, 40. New Charges: Felony Possession of Schedule I Controlled Substance (Heroin). Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
 
Scott Anthony Ward, 40. New Charges: Felony Possession of Schedule I Controlled Substance (Heroin). Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Christina Marie Walkup. Felony Conspiracy to Sell and Deliver Schedule III Controlled Substance (Subutex). Felony Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Subutex. Felony Sell and Deliver Schedule III Controlled Substance (Subutex).
 
Christina Marie Walkup. Felony Conspiracy to Sell and Deliver Schedule III Controlled Substance (Subutex). Felony Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Subutex. Felony Sell and Deliver Schedule III Controlled Substance (Subutex).

Dana Crystal Threatte, 54. New Charges: 2 Counts of Felony Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Schedule IV Controlled Substance (Alprazolam). 2 Counts of Felony Sell and Deliver Schedule IV Controlled Substance (Alprazolam).
 
Dana Crystal Threatte, 54. New Charges: 2 Counts of Felony Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Schedule IV Controlled Substance (Alprazolam). 2 Counts of Felony Sell and Deliver Schedule IV Controlled Substance (Alprazolam).

Donna Moose Poole New Charges: 2 Counts of Felony Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance (Cocaine). 2 Counts of Felony Sell and Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance (Cocaine).
 
Donna Moose Poole New Charges: 2 Counts of Felony Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance (Cocaine). 2 Counts of Felony Sell and Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance (Cocaine).

Ashley William Perkins New Charges:  Felony Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Schedule III Controlled Substance                                    (Subutex). Felony Sell and Deliver Schedule III Controlled Substance (Subutex).  
 
Ashley William Perkins New Charges:  Felony Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Schedule III Controlled Substance                                    (Subutex). Felony Sell and Deliver Schedule III Controlled Substance (Subutex).

 

 

Fred Lewis Ostwalt New Charges: 2 Counts of Felony Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver XANAX. 2 Counts of Felony Sell and Deliver XANAX. 2 Counts of Maintain a Vehicle or Dwelling to Sell Controlled Substances.
 
Fred Lewis Ostwalt New Charges: 2 Counts of Felony Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver XANAX. 2 Counts of Felony Sell and Deliver XANAX. 2 Counts of Maintain a Vehicle or Dwelling to Sell Controlled Substances.

Peggy Beaity Norman New Charges: Felony Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Schedule IV Controlled Substance (Alprazolam). Felony Sell and Deliver Schedule IV Controlled Substance (Alprazolam).
 
Peggy Beaity Norman New Charges: Felony Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Schedule IV Controlled Substance (Alprazolam). Felony Sell and Deliver Schedule IV Controlled Substance (Alprazolam).

Isaac Norman. New Charges: Felony Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Schedule IV Controlled Substance (Alprazolam). Sell and Deliver Schedule IV Controlled Substance (Alprazolam).
 
Isaac Norman. New Charges: Felony Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Schedule IV Controlled Substance (Alprazolam). Sell and Deliver Schedule IV Controlled Substance (Alprazolam).

Arnold Deshawn Norman. New Charges: Felony Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Schedule IV Controlled Substance (Alprazolam). Felony Sell and Deliver Schedule IV Controlled Substance (Alprazolam).
 
Arnold Deshawn Norman. New Charges: Felony Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Schedule IV Controlled Substance (Alprazolam). Felony Sell and Deliver Schedule IV Controlled Substance (Alprazolam).

Deanna Moser. New Charges:  3 Counts of Felony Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Methamphetamine. 3 Counts of Felony Sell and Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine).  
 
Deanna Moser. New Charges:  3 Counts of Felony Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Methamphetamine. 3 Counts of Felony Sell and Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine).

 

 

Jesse Thomas Meffert  New Charges: Felony Possession of Schedule I (Heroin).
 
Jesse Thomas Meffert 

 

New Charges: Felony Possession of Schedule I (Heroin).

Conrad Moose Jr.New Charges: Felony Conspiracy to Sell and Deliver Schedule III Controlled Substance (Subutex).  
 
Conrad Moose Jr.

New Charges: Felony Conspiracy to Sell and Deliver Schedule III Controlled Substance (Subutex).

 

 

Rickey Chang Lee. New Charges: 2 Counts of Felony Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine). 2 Counts of Felony Sell and Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance(Methamphetamine).  
 
Rickey Chang Lee. New Charges: 2 Counts of Felony Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine). 2 Counts of Felony Sell and Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance(Methamphetamine).

 

 

Emily Michelle King. New Charges: Felony Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Schedule VI Controlled Substance(Marijuana). Felony Sell and Deliver Marijuana. Felony Maintain a Vehicle or Dwelling to Sell Controlled Substances.
 
Emily Michelle King. New Charges: Felony Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Schedule VI Controlled Substance(Marijuana). Felony Sell and Deliver Marijuana. Felony Maintain a Vehicle or Dwelling to Sell Controlled Substances.

Earl Dean Hill New Charges: Felony Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance (Hydrocodone). Felony Trafficking of Opium or Heroin by Possession.  Felony Trafficking of Opium or Heroin by Sale.
 
Earl Dean Hill 

New Charges: Felony Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance (Hydrocodone). Felony Trafficking of Opium or Heroin by Possession.  Felony Trafficking of Opium or Heroin by Sale.

Anthony Lee Fletcher New Charges: Possession of Schedule III Controlled Substance (Subutex).Possession of Schedule IV Controlled Substance (Xanax). Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.             
 
Anthony Lee Fletcher New Charges: Possession of Schedule III Controlled Substance (Subutex).

Possession of Schedule IV Controlled Substance (Xanax). Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.             

Dairel Odas Dugger Jr.New Charges: Felony Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance(Oxycodone).                            Felony Sell and Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance (Oxycodone).  
 
Dairel Odas Dugger Jr.

New Charges: Felony Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance(Oxycodone).

                            Felony Sell and Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance (Oxycodone).

 

 

Billy Jack Cork New Charges: 2 Felony Counts of Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine). 2 Felony Counts of Sell and Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine).
 
Billy Jack Cork 

New Charges: 2 Felony Counts of Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine). 2 Felony Counts of Sell and Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine).

Christopher Shane BalkcumNew Charges: 2 Counts of Felony Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Schedule VI Controlled Substance (Marijuana). 2 Counts of Felony Sell and Deliver Schedule VI Controlled Substance (Marijuana).
 
Christopher Shane Balkcum

New Charges: 2 Counts of Felony Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Schedule VI Controlled Substance (Marijuana). 2 Counts of Felony Sell and Deliver Schedule VI Controlled Substance (Marijuana).

Devion Amar Coleman New Charges: Felony Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Marijuana. Felony Sell and Deliver Schedule VI Controlled Substance (Marijuana). Felony Maintain a Vehicle or Dwelling for the Sale of Controlled Substance.
 
Devion Amar Coleman 

New Charges: Felony Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Marijuana. Felony Sell and Deliver Schedule VI Controlled Substance (Marijuana). Felony Maintain a Vehicle or Dwelling for the Sale of Controlled Substance.

Allen Desmond AllisonNew Charges: 2 Counts of Felony Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine). 2 Counts of Felony Sell and Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine).
 
Allen Desmond Allison

New Charges: 2 Counts of Felony Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine). 2 Counts of Felony Sell and Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine).

Jeremy Clay Abbott New Charges: Felony Conspiracy to Sell and Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance                                                            (Methamphetamine).   
 
Jeremy Clay Abbott 

New Charges: Felony Conspiracy to Sell and Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance                                                            (Methamphetamine).

 

 

By: FOX 46 Web Staff

Posted:May 16 2017 03:06PM EDT

Updated:May 16 2017 04:16PM EDT

IREDELL COUNTY, NC (FOX 46) - The Iredell County Sheriff's Office targeted nearly 40 people Tuesday connected to the purchasing and selling of illegal narcotics and prescription medication in the county. 

"Operation Zero Tolerance" is the result of several months of surveillance and undercover investigations conducted by the Narcotics Investigation Unit, according to the sheriff's office. 

Early Tuesday morning, on May 16 more than a dozen undercover detectives spread out across Iredell County in an effort to serve felony drug warrants on 39 people. Click here for a complete listing.

GALLERY: 39 targeted in 'Operation Zero Tolerance' 

"I promised the citizens of Iredell County my office would be very aggressive in its efforts to enforce drug laws, and to especially target and go after repeat offenders and convicted felons who continue to plague our county by selling drugs and committing other types of crimes. Let me be absolutely clear, these people we are going after today sell drugs. They sold drugs, possessed drugs or assisted in selling drugs directly to undercover investigators. They hurt our community by diminishing the quality of life in the neighborhoods they live in as well as provide an outlet for people who commit other types of crimes like robberies, breaking and entering or burglaries to gain money to buy the drugs they sell," Iredell County Sheriff Campbell said in a written statement, released on Tuesday. 

Of the 39 people, some were arrested while others are currently wanted by the sheriff's office. Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of the wanted suspects listed, is asked to call the Iredell County Sheriff's Office at 704. 878. 3100 or call 911.                                    

