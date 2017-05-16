New Charges: Felony Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Marijuana. Felony Sell and Deliver Schedule VI Controlled Substance (Marijuana). Felony Maintain a Vehicle or Dwelling for the Sale of Controlled Substance.

New Charges: Felony Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance (Hydrocodone). Felony Trafficking of Opium or Heroin by Possession. Felony Trafficking of Opium or Heroin by Sale.

Fred Lewis Ostwalt New Charges: 2 Counts of Felony Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver XANAX. 2 Counts of Felony Sell and Deliver XANAX. 2 Counts of Maintain a Vehicle or Dwelling to Sell Controlled Substances.

Alexis Wilson 18. New Charges: 2 Felony Counts of Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Marijuana. 2 Felony Counts of Sell and Deliver Marijuana. Felony Maintain a Vehicle or Dwelling for the Sale of Controlled Substances.

Kiley Anderson 3 Felony Counts of Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Alprazolam. 4 Counts of Felony Sell and Deliver Alprazolam. Felony Conspiracy to Sell and Deliver Oxycodone.

Christopher Stigall, 29, of Statesville, North Carolina. New Charges: Felony Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine). Possession of Schedule III Controlled Substance (Subutex). Possession of Up to ½ Ounce of Marijuana.

Savana May Pina, 33, of Statesville, NC. New Charges: Felony Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Cocaine . Felony Sell and Deliver Cocaine. Felony Maintain a Vehicle or Dwelling to Sell Controlled Substances.

(Left) Jesse Meffert, 24, charged with felony possession of heroin and (Right) Donna Poole, 59, charged with two counts of felony possession of intent to sell and deliver cocaine and two counts of felony sell and deliver cocaine

- The Iredell County Sheriff's Office targeted nearly 40 people Tuesday connected to the purchasing and selling of illegal narcotics and prescription medication in the county.

"Operation Zero Tolerance" is the result of several months of surveillance and undercover investigations conducted by the Narcotics Investigation Unit, according to the sheriff's office.

Early Tuesday morning, on May 16 more than a dozen undercover detectives spread out across Iredell County in an effort to serve felony drug warrants on 39 people. Click here for a complete listing.

GALLERY: 39 targeted in 'Operation Zero Tolerance'

"I promised the citizens of Iredell County my office would be very aggressive in its efforts to enforce drug laws, and to especially target and go after repeat offenders and convicted felons who continue to plague our county by selling drugs and committing other types of crimes. Let me be absolutely clear, these people we are going after today sell drugs. They sold drugs, possessed drugs or assisted in selling drugs directly to undercover investigators. They hurt our community by diminishing the quality of life in the neighborhoods they live in as well as provide an outlet for people who commit other types of crimes like robberies, breaking and entering or burglaries to gain money to buy the drugs they sell," Iredell County Sheriff Campbell said in a written statement, released on Tuesday.

Of the 39 people, some were arrested while others are currently wanted by the sheriff's office. Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of the wanted suspects listed, is asked to call the Iredell County Sheriff's Office at 704. 878. 3100 or call 911.