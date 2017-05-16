Arrests made in uptown shooting during CIAA weekend Local News Arrests made in uptown shooting during CIAA weekend Three men, including the rapper known as Blac Youngsta, have turned themselves in to police in connection to a wild shootout during CIAA weekend.

Sammie Benson, 27, Frederick Black, 23, and Antavius Garner, 20, all from Memphis, turned themselves in to authorities on Tuesday.

Warrants were put out for their arrest after police said they were responsible for the February 26, 2017 shootout in the 600 block of North Caldwell Street. More than 100 shots were fired during the shootout.

Luckily, no one was hurt during the incident.

All three suspects are charged with six counts of discharging a weapon into occupied property and felony conspiracy.