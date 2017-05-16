Concord police searching for missing woman with schizophrenia

- The Concord Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing woman who suffers from Schizophrenia.

Kashanna Lasha Pride, 21, was last seen by family around 3 p.m. Monday, May 5 with a backpack full of clothes.

Her family reports to police she suffers from Schizophrenia and has mentioned leaving home in the past, but that she has no money and no means of transportation.

Pride's family believes she may be on her way to Charlotte.

She is described as a black female, 5'3" tall, around 160 pounds, with long brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call Concord police at 704.920.5074.