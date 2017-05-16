Crash shutdowns I-77S in Cornelius

Posted:May 16 2017 05:52PM EDT

Updated:May 16 2017 06:20PM EDT

All southbound lanes of Interstate 77 near Exit 28 in Cornelius are closed due to an accident.

It's unclear how many cars are involved.

Motorists are advised to use an alternative route.

Keep refreshing as more details become available.

