Crash shutdowns I-77S in Cornelius

All southbound lanes of Interstate 77 near Exit 28 in Cornelius are closed due to an accident.
It's unclear how many cars are involved.
Motorists are advised to use an alternative route.
Keep refreshing as more details become available.
© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
All southbound lanes of Interstate 77 near Exit 28 in Cornelius are closed due to an accident.
It's unclear how many cars are involved.
Motorists are advised to use an alternative route.
Keep refreshing as more details become available.