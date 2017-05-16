New additions at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Local News New additions at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Fans will notice some changes at The Charlotte Motor Speedway when they attend the Monster Energy NASCAR All-Star Race and the Coca-Cola 600.

“We’ve got fans that have come here year after year, and looking for ways to fine tune their race fan experience,” said Jonathan Coleman, Director of Public Relations with Charlotte Motor Speedway. “And then we’ve got fans that are brand new, it’s there first time. And some of these new amenities and entertainment options are good avenues to draw them in.”

The speedway has added a Turn 4 Sun Deck, made with 960 solar panels. Those panels help provide power to the site.

“Instead of fans just sitting and watching a race from their seat, like they have for the last 57 years now, they’ve got his new party pad option,” Coleman said.

Fans will notice additional stages and events happening in the Fan Zone, where pre-race activities are held. One of the newer stages is called NASCAR Trackside Live, where fans can enjoy live entertainment and guest appearances from drivers. Also new in the Fan Zone area, the speedway will host MMA fights.

Woods also says the speedway is trying to cater to the younger kids who are camping out with their families. At the Tom Johnson Camping Center, a new playground was added.

Coleman says the above additions are just the highlights of new activities and amenities added this year.

“We’re packing it all in there so we can have fans thinking this was the biggest bang of their buck that they possibly could have imagined,” Coleman said.