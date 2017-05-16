Sides still divided on CMS student assignment proposal Local News Sides still divided on CMS student assignment proposal Discussions over the controversial student assignment plan wrapped up late Tuesday night in uptown. Superintendent Ann Clark revealed a somewhat revamped plan - plus some revisions.

Tuesday night - another meeting - and another chapter as CMS works to revise their student assignment plan. A plan many are less than thrilled about.

"I think there's a lot of disappointment in our area just because we were giving hope. This has really divided our whole community," one parent said.

"I think it's a really thoughtful process and we are kind of coming to the end and I encourage and I think we've got to get there to seal this up for the communities."

Incoming Superintendent Doctor Clayton Wilcox said as the vote draws near and talks continue - he feels the input they've received is really starting to make a difference.

"As we're kind of in this 11th hour some of the things we're hearing from parents is important to us. We didn't really tip our cards tonight but the conversations are rapping up internally," Superintendent Clayton said.

Although closed to public comment, a small group of parents in attendance were from the Dilworth area. Disappointed over the proposed revisions, they're hoping the school board considers all options.

"The time we have been given for these proposals have not been ideal and that time that has been put forth on their end to really dive in to see what the best plan is, is crucial."

With a vote looming next week, the group is holding out hope the board makes the best decision possible for everyone involved.

"I'm optimistic because of our community because we shop up, so I am optimistic because of the type of parents we have."

The school board is scheduled to vote on all this next Wednesday.