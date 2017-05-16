Charlotte City Council approves to build hotel, restaurant in residential neighborhood Local News Charlotte City Council approves to build hotel, restaurant in residential neighborhood Shameful - that's how a neighbor described the vote by Charlotte City Council which paves the way to build a hotel and restaurant that some don't want.

- Shameful - that's how a neighbor described the vote by Charlotte City Council which paves the way to build a hotel and restaurant that some don't want.

The project was given the green light in north Charlotte, not far from NorthLake Mall.

"If you can't support the people of your community, that you put you in this position of power, you might be on your way out next go around," Natalie McNeish said.

Upset neighbors are threatening to take action against Charlotte City Council members for their vote on a controversial subject.

"The leaders need to listen to their local neighbors because we're the ones living here not them," Melissa Soriano said.

"They definitely won't get my vote," Victoria Prince said.

Prince already has on unwanted neighbors from her backyard she can't escape the noise from the traffic on I-485, but she's about to get another neighbor that she said will cause even more problems.

"That's just a constant flow of traffic," she said.

Charlotte City Council just voted to rezone this property so that a developer can build a Hampton Inn and Suites Hotel and a restaurant that neighbors say will share an entrance with their community, Braemar off Harris Blvd.

"Our property values are going to drop and on top of that, we're going to have an ongoing flow of strangers cruising through our neighborhood as a parent of two small kids, what am I supposed to do?" McNeish said.

Neighbors who support the project said the developer has promised to make road improvements, and pay for them.

"We're getting a great benefit in helping our traffic flow, with that money being put in, the extra lane being put in, which no other business was going to offer that to us," Graham Brockner said.

Prince believes the promise of improvements is what got the HOA on board with the project.

"I feel like the HOA's vote could be bought, and for the city council what benefit is it for the city? Oh, they get to collect tax money," she said.

Even though it seems to be a done deal, neighbors said they'll remember the council's vote next election.

"They've voted against the interests of what benefits the people of this community."