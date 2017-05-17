CMPD release body cam footage in controversial March 2016 arrest

- The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department released video Wednesday showing an officer pointing a gun at a fleeing suspect's head.

The video shows former CMPD Officer Jon Dunham and the suspect, James Yarborough during the incident on March 26, 2016.

According to CMPD, Officer Dunham engaged in a foot pursuit with Yarborough, a suspect who was detained during a felony car stop before running from officers. Officer Dunham and other officers pursued Yarborough on foot for more than three minutes before catching up with him.

Strong viewer discretion is recommended due to the graphic nature and language contained in the video:

Officer Dunham and other officers attempted to arrest Yarborough who CMPD said was resisting and refused officers repeated commands to comply and show them both of his hands to ensure that he did not have a gun.

Yarborough was eventually placed under arrest.

An internal investigation concluded that Officer Dunahm's use of force did not violate state law nor the legal standard. He did however get additional training.

Dunham has since resigned from the force.