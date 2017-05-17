Store owner says life threatened for removing gang graffiti off business Local News Store owner says life threatened for removing gang graffiti off business A Charlotte business owner says he's leaving his location because of gang graffiti issues.

Jimmy Cohen runs an appliance store, called Cohen Enterprise, located on Bradford Drive in Charlotte.

Cohen was removing the graffiti when he says a man approached him.

“He came up the street and confronted me and let me know he really was unhappy with us taking his tag [symbol] down,” Cohen said.

Cohen suspects the person who came up to him is responsible for the most recent graffiti incident.

Over the past three weeks, someone has put gang graffiti on Cohen’s business four times. Cohen has been a tenant at that location for eight years, and says since then, he's had 16 cases of graffiti. He plans to leave when his lease is up this fall.

Cohen filed a police report. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police told Fox 46 Charlotte that a magistrate issued a summons for the person who confronted the store owner. That suspect has been called to court on a charge for communicating threats. The magistrate did not issue an arrest warrant.

The property manager says there are surveillance cameras at the building, which is home to more than one business. In this latest incident, those cameras did not capture the vandal.