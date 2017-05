I-77 ramp closure begins Wednesday night Local News I-77 ramp closure begins Wednesday night Another ramp closure is scheduled along Interstate-77. This one is starting Wednesday night in south Charlotte.

- Another ramp closure is scheduled along Interstate-77. This one is starting Wednesday night in south Charlotte.

Exit 1B, the ramp from I-77 north to the I-485 inner loop, will close Wednesday at 10 p.m. and reopen Thursday morning at 6 a.m.

Weather permitting, the ramp will close every night at that time until next Thursday.

It's part of the NCDOT project to resurface the roads and improve bridges.