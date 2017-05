Car crashes into store-front of local CVS Local News Car crashes into store-front of local CVS Police are investigating how a car crashed right into the side of a drug store.

It happened just before 3 p.m. Wednesday, May 17 at the CVS on Mount Holly Huntersville Road in north Charlotte.

At least one person on scene was treated for injuries. No word on their condition.