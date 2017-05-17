Juvenile petitions issued against Forest Hills High School student

By: FOX 46 Web Staff

Posted:May 17 2017 07:11PM EDT

Updated:May 17 2017 07:15PM EDT

UNION COUNTY, NC (FOX 46) - A Union County student accused of planning to stab several students at Forest Hills High School now faces more charges. 

Juvenile petitions have been issued against the student for possession of a weapon of mass destruction, and for possession of weapons on educational property. 

RelatedKnives, shotgun shells and "hit list" found in student's bookbag in Union County

Last week, officials received a tip from law enforcement in Canada who spotted the threat against the school in a chat room. 

Deputies searched the student's bag, finding knives, a bottle of flammable liquid, fireworks, and a dismantled shot gun shell. 

 App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories you may be interested in -- includes Advertiser Stories