Juvenile petitions issued against Forest Hills High School student Local News Juvenile petitions issued against Forest Hills High School student A Union County student accused of planning to stab several students at Forest Hills High School now faces more charges.

- A Union County student accused of planning to stab several students at Forest Hills High School now faces more charges.

Juvenile petitions have been issued against the student for possession of a weapon of mass destruction, and for possession of weapons on educational property.

Related: Knives, shotgun shells and "hit list" found in student's bookbag in Union County

Last week, officials received a tip from law enforcement in Canada who spotted the threat against the school in a chat room.

Deputies searched the student's bag, finding knives, a bottle of flammable liquid, fireworks, and a dismantled shot gun shell.