Man turns himself in to authorities following deadly crash Local News Man turns himself in to authorities following deadly crash Charlotte-Mecklenburg police have made a second arrest in a deadly four-vehicle crash last week on Monroe Road.

Investigators said Justin Michael Farruggia was speeding when he slammed into another car, killing 71-year-old Barbara Dennis.

Police said Farruggia was going 66 in a 45 mph zone. He is charged with death by vehicle and careless and reckless driving.

Anyone with further information on this crash is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704.334.1600.