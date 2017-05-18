83 United Blood Nation gang members indicted in massive gang take-down operation

Posted:May 18 2017 11:39AM EDT

Updated:May 18 2017 11:48AM EDT

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46) - Authorities say 83 alleged United Blood Nation gang members have been indicted following numerous arrests by federal and local law enforcement in the greater Charlotte area Thursday morning.

FOX 46 Charlotte was there as a number of people were brought in handcuffs to the Federal Courthouse in Charlotte. The arrests are part of a massive gang take-down operation along the east coast.

The operation is being led by agents from the FBI’s Charlotte field office and being overseen by the US Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina.

The various charges include murder, attempted murder, racketeering, assault, and possession, according to the 163 page indictment document filed on May 16,2017..

COPY OF THE INDICTMENT

A press conference with federal and local law enforcement agencies is scheduled for 1 p.m. Thursday. Look for live coverage on FOX46Charlotte.com and FOX 46 Charlotte on Facebook.

 

 App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories you may be interested in -- includes Advertiser Stories