83 United Blood Nation gang members indicted in massive gang take-down operation

- Authorities say 83 alleged United Blood Nation gang members have been indicted following numerous arrests by federal and local law enforcement in the greater Charlotte area Thursday morning.

FOX 46 Charlotte was there as a number of people were brought in handcuffs to the Federal Courthouse in Charlotte. The arrests are part of a massive gang take-down operation along the east coast.

Several prisoners have just arrived to the Federal Courthouse in Charlotte. Waiting to find out more information. pic.twitter.com/1H2ffybo2V — Brian Christiansen (@BrianFox46) May 18, 2017

The operation is being led by agents from the FBI’s Charlotte field office and being overseen by the US Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina.

83 defendants named in federal indictment, some rounded up this morning, Feds say they are associated with United Blood Nation gang pic.twitter.com/Q6PskteVFH — Robin Kanady (@RobinFox46) May 18, 2017

The various charges include murder, attempted murder, racketeering, assault, and possession, according to the 163 page indictment document filed on May 16,2017..

COPY OF THE INDICTMENT

A press conference with federal and local law enforcement agencies is scheduled for 1 p.m. Thursday. Look for live coverage on FOX46Charlotte.com and FOX 46 Charlotte on Facebook.