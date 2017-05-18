Transgender woman assaulted last November dies, case being treated as homicide

- The case of a transgender woman who was assaulted last November has now turned into a homicide investigation, police said.

Brian Fitzgerald Sherrell Faulkner, 45, passed away on Tuesday, May 16, as a result of injuries they sustained during the assault, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.

Faulkner was found laying beside a dumpster with apparent trauma at The Plaza Road and 35th Street the morning of November 30. Faulkner was taken to Carolinas Medical Center for treatment.

No arrests have been made, so far.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call 704-432-TIPS, Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit the Crime Stoppers mobile app website at http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.