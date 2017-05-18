Prepare for race traffic at Charlotte Motor Speedway Local News Prepare for race traffic at Charlotte Motor Speedway Prepare for race traffic! NCDOT and North Carolina State Highway Patrol already have signs, cones, cameras and spot lights in place for the more than 100,000 people that are going to pack the Charlotte Motor Speedway.

“When you come here for the races you already know it's already going to be a lot of traffic. It’s people from everywhere that are going to be here. Just be mentally prepared," Concord resident Gilbert Horne said.

Many Concord residents say they are avoiding the traffic and finding other ways to get around.

“For me I go through back roads, so it's not so bad," Horne said.

NCSHP will have about 140 troopers directing traffic for the next two weeks. They ask the locals to take highway 29 or 49 and avoid the Interstates.

If you aren't coming to the track, stay away from the area altogether.

“Certainly have to have a bit more of patience but we get here a little earlier in the morning, so traffic is not bad. Towards the afternoon State Patrol certainly has things (under control) because they are directing traffic. As long as you are patient it's actually not that bad,” Campus World Salesperson Ian Epstein said.

Businesses near the race track, like Camping World, say the traffic keeps them busy and it's a problem they're geared up for.

“These are our people! They are all out here to camp and they love to look at our new products," Epstein said.

Campers like Dee White, seem to have the best idea to just avoid traffic all together.

“We stayed over in university area. So yea, we know about the traffic. So when we looked into camping, we said this beats it," White said.

If you find yourself sitting in the congestion the best advice is to listen to the trooper directing you.

It may not be in the direction you want to go but eventually they will get you where you need to be quicker than you think.