Autopsy: East Meck HS student killed at party was shot 4 times

- An East Mecklenburg High School student killed at a party in southeast Charlotte in February was shot four times, according to the autopsy report.

The report, released on Thursday, from the Medical Examiners shows 18-year-old Christian Isaac Allen was shot twice in the chest, in his right elbow and once in his left wrist. The report lists the gunshot wounds to the chest as what caused Allen's death.

The deadly shooting happened on February 18 in the 400 block of Kelford Lane.

Related: East Meck HS fatally shot in SE Charlotte

Carlos Olguin, 22, was charged with murder in Allen's death. Investigators said Olguin and Allen got into an argument at the party prior to the shooting.

Related: 22-year-old charged with murder of East Meck HS student

Police have not released what the argument was about.

A toxicology report, also released on Thursday, revealed the presence of Ethanol in Allen's blood and urine.