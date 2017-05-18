Vigil held for murder victim Keith Ross Local News Vigil held for murder victim Keith Ross Loved ones continue to seek answers following the murder of 31-year-old Keith Ross.

"Dream Team for Peace" organized a candlelight vigil Thursday to honor the memory of Ross. Someone shot and killed Ross outside a home on Botany Street in west Charlotte earlier this week.

His brother is sharing how he wants Ross to be remembered.

"Keith was just, he was Kieth. He was a normal person. He was a good guy. And nobody has said nothing bad about my brother," Ray Ross said, Keith's brother.

No arrests have been made in this case. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1660.