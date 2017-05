3 people hospitalized in serious car crash Local News 3 people hospitalized in serious car crash Three people have been transported to the hospital following a serious wreck in south Charlotte.

Emergency responders were called to the scene of the crash located in the 200 block of West Arrowood Road Thursday night, on May 18.

Authorities said it took 14 firefighters to free the passengers from their cars.

Three people were rushed to the hospital. No word on their condition at this time.

Arrowood road is closed from South Tryon to Arrow Point Road.