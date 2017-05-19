Statesville man arrested on child porn charges

- A Statesville man has been arrested after authorities say they found hundreds of files of child pornography saved to an account.

Jeremy Wayne Miller, 34, of Statesville, is charged with five counts of third degree sexual exploitation of a child with more to follow, according to detectives with the Iredell County Sheriff's Office.

Detectives say they received a cyber-tip from the National Center for Exploited Children, which alleged that Miller had several files of what was believed to be child porn. Authorities searched Miller's Dropbox account to find hundreds of files of child porn.

Miller was taken into custody and given a $100,000 secured bond.