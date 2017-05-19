Woman struck and killed near I-85 bridge in Kannapolis, police search for driver

- The Kannapolis Police Department is searching for the driver who struck and killed a woman Thursday night near the Interstate-85 bridge before fleeing the scene.

The incident happened between 10 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Thursday, May 18 on Centergrove Road at the Interstate-85 Bridge.

The woman killed has been identified as Stacey Elaine Barnette, 36, of Kannapolis.

Authorities said the vehicle involved left the scene after striking Barnette. Based on evidence gathered at the crash, police said the suspect vehicle is believed to be a Nissan Frontier pickup of unknown color that was made between 1998 and the year 2000.

Extent of damage to the vehicle is unknown but it's expected to be concentrated to the front of the vehicle.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Kannapolis Police Department at 704.920.4000. If you would like to remain anonymous, you're asked to call the Cabarrus Area Crime Stoppers at 704.932.7463. A cash reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.